First for Fernández: Chilean leads the ERC field in Cyprus

Emilio Fernández will open the road on leg two of the Cyprus Rally, round seven of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

The Chilean, making his ERC debut for Toksport WRT, will be the first driver to tackle Sunday’s six stages, starting with the 20.17-kilometre Sigan Management Kapouras test at 08h49 local time.



Nasser Al-Attiyah, the event leader following Saturday’s opening leg, starts P10 with second-placed Alexey Lukyanuk one place ahead of the Qatari in ninth.



Thirty-nine crews feature on the start list for leg two. Clickhereto view the leg two start list.

