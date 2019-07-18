First time for everything: ERC legend Rossetti gets to grips with Rally di Roma Capitale

Luca Rossetti will be among the Rally di Roma Capitale rookies when the event gets underway in the historic Italian city tomorrow evening.

Rossetti has competed extensively throughout his homeland but the all-asphalt Rally di Roma Capitale is an unknown quantity for the three-time winner of the FIA European Rally Championship.



“This is my first time here in Rally di Roma Capitale and really I don’t know what to expect,” Rossetti said. “For sure other guys have been here three times already but for me it’s just the first time, so it’s always difficult even if we are in our homeland. But the feeling of the car is growing race after race. I am quite happy and I know very well the Pirelli tyre. It is working well in this surface so I am quite positive.”



As well as learning the Rally di Roma Capitale stages, Rossetti is still adapting to his new-for-2019 Citroën C3 R5 with only three events on asphalt under his belt in the French machine.

