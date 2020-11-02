Tempestini, who is Hungary-bound on the back of capturing his fifth Romanian national title, finished eighth on Rally Turkey in 2018 driving a C3 R5.



It marks a change of car for the 26-year-old following his charge to second place in ERC1 Junior on Rally di Roma Capitale last July driving a Škoda Fabia R5.



“Rome was a good rally for us, for sure we did a good job, maybe it was possible a bit more, but it was okay for one of my first rallies with the Škoda,” said the Napoca Rally Academy driver. “In Hungary we will drive again a car that in the past I drove quite a lot, the C3. I hope to feel good again in the car and to have a fast acclimatisation to be from the start of the rally ready to keep my rhythm.”



Rally Hungary is new on the list of events Tempestini has tackled, making the reconnaissance even more significant than normal.



“It will be my first time there so for us it will be very important during the recce to be really careful and to do a really good job with the pacenotes,” he said. “I know from some friends that it’s quite a fast rally and normally I like that type of road. I hope to feel good there.”



Of his latest Romanian title triumph, Tempestini said: “We won another Romanian championship so we are really happy for that. It’s a good motivation to be faster in the next rallies. Also, Hungary is close to Romania so we want to have a good race.”