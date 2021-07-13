Although he wasn’t able to repeat his 2020 victory on Rally Liepāja in the Abarth Rally Cup, Martin Rada was still “happy” at the finish of the Latvian event, round two of the FIA European Rally Championship season.

Rada, from Czech Republic, finished second to Poland’s Dariusz Poloński aboard his Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally and sixth in ERC.



Afterwards, he said: “We are happy, we are here, that is the most important [thing].”

