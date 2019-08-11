Fit-again Lundberg ready for ERC3 Junior season finale

Elias Lundberg will be back to full fitness when the Pirelli-supported 2019 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship reaches its climax in Czech Republic next week.

Lundberg was forced to withdraw from last month’s Rally Roma di Capitale after sustaining a trapped nerve in his left arm, which made it impossible to drive his Opel ADAM R2.



“I’m back in good health after Rally di Roma Capitale and both me and my co-driver David [Arhusiander]are focused on ending the ERC3 Junior season on a high,” said Swede Lundberg.



“It was a pinched nerve in my left arm that caused our retirement in Italy, but to be honest, it was a trouble-filled season so far. We are even more determined to leave it all behind and finish the year with a good result. Most of all I would like to bring home a good result for my awesome guys in the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team to reward their hard work throughout the whole season.”



Lundberg has yet to sample Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s challenging sealed-surface stages but can’t wait for the event to begin on Friday (16 August).



“I’m really looking forward to Barum Czech Rally Zlin,” he said. “It’s a new type of rally for me and the competition in the ERC3 Junior will be as tough as usual. We’ll focus on increasing our pace on Tarmac and do our best.”

