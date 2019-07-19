Five from five by ERC1 Junior stars

Nikolay Gryazin's fastest time on Rally di Roma Capitale's Qualifying Stage earlier today continues an unbroken sequence of pacesetting times by drivers from the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, the category for young stars in R5 cars.

On all rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship run so far in 2019, ERC1 Junior drivers have been quickest in qualifying. And here's a reminder.



Azores Rallye (Portugal):

Pierre-Louis Loubet/Vincent Landais (ŠKODA Fabia R5)



Rally Islas Canarias (Spain):

Pepe López/Borja Rozada (Citroën C3 R5)



Rally Liepāja (Latvia):

Oliver Solberg/Aaron Johnston (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)



PZM 76th Rally Poland:

Filip Mareš/Jan Hloušek (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*



Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy):

Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (ŠKODA Fabia R5)





*Mares is pictured in action in Poland last month

