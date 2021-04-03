The Abarth Rally Cup will form part of the FIA European Rally Championship framework for the third year running in 2021. Here are five reasons why it rocks.

Prize fund:Abarth Rally Cup contenders will chase a round-by-round prize money pool of €24,000 per event, plus an end-of-season bonus of €25,000. It means if a driver were to win all six Abarth Rally Cup rounds and the title they’d stand to earn a staggering €85,000.



Allcomers welcome:The Abarth Rally Cup provides drivers of various ages, and with differing levels of experience, the chance to compete on international-standard events on gravel and asphalt in the spectacular rear-wheel-drive scorpion-badged sportscars from Italy.



Big support:Throughout the season, Abarth Rally Cup competitors will benefit from extensive media coverage, technical support and an on-event spare parts service.



Two for the price of one:Because the Abarth 124 rally is built to the FIA’s RGT regulations, Abarth Rally Cup competitors are eligible for ERC2 points and the coveted FIA title awarded to the winner of the European championship’s production-based category.



Tarmac and gravel experience:The Abarth Rally Cup calendar is made up of events on asphalt and gravel.

ERC Tricole talents: Three Italian aces aiming for ERC success in 2021 8 HOURS AGO

ERC Scandola ready for “demanding challenge” in ERC 18 HOURS AGO