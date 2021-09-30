Simone Campedelli says competing on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, round six of the FIA European Rally Championship season, will bring back childhood memories.

Campedelli is returning to ERC action in Portugal to bolster Team MRF Tyres’ ongoing development programme at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



He will partner Dani Sordo, the 2019 event winner, who is also adding his vast experience to the Team MRF Tyres’ ERC campaign in a Hyundai i20 R5.



“We have seen everything on that famous jump [on the Lameirinha stage],” said Campedelli. “I think I will feel goosebumps as I remember this jump as a child watching videos of cars going over it. I was dreaming, as a child, to come to a rally driver and jump over it. You can think about it for a while but you have to remain focused.”



The Italian continued: “We have a positive start to the season with the MRF Tyres as we have had podiums in Italy and I am looking forward to getting back on stage in Portugal for the FIA ERC. I have never been in Fafe before, but I have done my homework with MRF Tyres. We are concentrating on data and development, but we will try our maximum at the same time. There are many fast drivers so it will be a big challenge.”



As well as learning the Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras stages, Campedelli will need to adapt to the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, which he’s using in competition for the first time.



“We have tested before the rally to get to know it with MRF Tyres,” Campedelli explained. “It will be exciting because I [also] had a couple of tests with the Hołowczyc team in Poland and I felt so comfortable in the car. Let’s see how it will be on the rally, but as we have seen the level of the drivers in the ERC is getting higher and higher and it will be a good challenge to measure myself in such a high-level environment.”

