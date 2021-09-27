From the stunning stages of the Azores Rallye to the famous roads of Fafe and its surrounding municipalities, the FIA European Rally Championship’s Portuguese double-header concludes on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras from October 1-3 for round six of the eight-event ERC season.



What:2021 FIA European Rally Championship round 6 of 8*

When:October 1-3, 2021

Where:Fafe, Portugal

Stages:16

Stage distance:197.08 kilometres

Liaison distance:490.74 kilometres

Total distance:687.82 kilometres

Surface:Gravel

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):0 (new event for 2021)

*Also counting for:FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams. ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available



Recent winners:

2020:Armindo Araújo/Luís Ramalho (Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo)*

2019:Dani Sordo/Carlos del Barrio (Hyundai i20 R5)*

2018:Ricardo Moura/António Costa (Ford Fiesta R5)*

2017:Pedro Meireles/Mário Castro (Škoda Fabia R5)*

2016:José Pedro Fontes/Inês Ponte (Citroën DS3 R5)*

*Non-ERC event



The rally in 100 words:

While the ERC visited the rally-mad town of Fafe for the asphalt-based Rally Fafe Montelongo last season, this will be the first time that the long-standing, all-gravel Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras has been part of the European championship schedule. A mainstay of the Portuguese championship, the highlight of the event is undoubtedly the Lameirinha stage complete with the iconic Pedra Sentada jump, which has been part of rallying folklore for decades. The inclusion of Sta Quitéria and the mythical Seixoso test in the Felgueiras municipality resulted in the inclusion of Felgueiras in the event title two years ago.



The main changes for 2021:

Traditionally held in early spring, the move to September was the result of COVID-19 restrictions in place in Portugal earlier this year. Having added the Felgueiras municipality to the route in 2020, the 34th edition of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in 2021 includes stages in Vieira do Minho and Boticas, with the Boticas test previously untried.



The route in short:

Friday October 1:After the completion of reconnaissance during the morning, the Qualifying Stage follows Free Practice from 16h00 local time with the ERC priority drivers tackling the Monte test, a 3.25-kilometre charge that provides an early taste of the challenge in store. The start order selection is scheduled for 18h00 in the Pavilhão Multiusos located within Fafe’s Parque da Cidade.



Saturday October 2:The first leg of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes crews northeast of the event’s host town and is big on speed with Sra da Fé / Anjos and Agra / Zebral both featuring “very fast parts”, according to three-time event winner Bruno Magalhães. They follow the day-opening Luilhas test (from 09h00 local time) and precede Boticas, with Sra da Fé / Anjos the rally’s longest at 18.06 kilometres and shown live on



Sunday October 3: Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras 2021 concludes with eight stages run over two loops of four totalling 83.66 kilometres. Centred around Fafe, the action is set to begin with Seixoso from 09h25 followed by Sta Quitéria, another narrower stage. Sta Quitéria ran to exactly the same format as part of the Vodafone Rally de Portugal route in May, albeit under the name of Falgueiras. The following Montim stage runs in an opposite direction to when it was used on Portugal's world championship counter earlier this year. Measuring 13.99 kilometres in length, the legendary Lameirinha stage brings the morning and afternoon loops to a close with live coverage on Facebook and YouTube at 11h05 and 15h00 respectively. Titled Fafe on Rally de Portugal, Lameirinha is a big part of rallying folklore and comes complete with the famous Pedra Sentada jump that's tackled after a short asphalt section.



OVERVIEW

RALLY SERRAS DE FAFE E FELGUEIRAS TALKING POINTS

*With a 34-point advantage,Andreas Mikkelsennot only heads the provisional FIA European Rally Championship standings, he also fronts a top-level entry for the final gravel-based event of the ERC season. The Škoda-powered Toksport WRT ace – and recently recruited co-driver Elliott Edmondson – are among 35 crews chasing ERC points on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.



*Following his last-gasp capture of third place on the 55th Azores Rallye,Efrén Llarena(Rallye Team Spain) is second in the standings and can count on previous Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras experience courtesy of a one-off start in 2018.



*Dani Sordo, who placed second in the Azores on his event debut and his first start for Team MRF Tyres, is a known quantity on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras having won the event outright in 2019 driving a Hyundai i20 R5.



*Bruno Magalhães, a three-time winner in Fafe, finished sixth to Sordo that year but went four better in 2020 when he took the runner-up spot behindArmindo Araújo, the six-time Portuguese champion. Since his last ERC appearance in 2006, Araújo claimed back-to-back Production Car world titles and currently heads his national championship standings after five rounds. Magalhães, meanwhile, will have the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 from Team Hyundai Portugal at his disposal.



*ORLEN Team’s former Polish championMiko Marczyk, was a strong fifth overall when the ERC visited Fafe for the asphalt-based Rally Fafe Montelongo in 2020. He returns eager to build on his strong start to the ERC season and cut his seven-point gap to Llarena.



*Larena is the leading ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member after five rounds and will win the full tyre allocation for the season-closing ERC events in Hungary and Gran Canaria if he remains ahead of Marczyk in the standings after six rounds.



*Alexey Lukyanuk(Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2), last year’s Rally Fafe Montelongo winner, andNorbert Herczig(Škoda Rally Team Hungaria) both non-scored in the Azores after troubled events, whileYoann Bonatowas eliminated in a car-wrecking crash.



*Yacco ACCR Team’sErik Cais(Ford Fiesta Rallly2) and Rallye Team Spain’sNil Solans,the 2020 Spanish Gravel champion, also non-finished in the Azores where Mexico’sBenito Guerrawas scoring points on his ERC debut.



*Hyundai Rally Team Italia’sUmberto Scandolamakes his first Fafe start fresh from finishing a season-best sixth in the Azores. Scandola’s countrymanAlberto Battistolliand Italy-born RomanianSimone Tempestiniwill be among the points-scoring contenders in Fafe, as will Spain’sLuis Vilariño, 2020 Rally Fafe Montelongo podium finisherIván AresandSimone Campedelli, who switches from a Team MRF Tyres Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo and has pedigree on gravel.



*The experiencedAlessandro Taddeipartners Scandola at Hyundai Rally Team Italia, whileAlexander Villanuevais one of 23 drivers competing in Rally2 machinery.



*As well as Araújo and Magalhães, the Portuguese championship contingent includesMiguel Correia, plus former national championsJosé Pedro FontesandRicardo Teodósio. Highly respected football coach and rallying fanAndré Villas-Boaswill also fly the Portuguese flag in a Team Hyundai Portugal-entered i20 R5 for his first appearance on an ERC event. Villas-Boas will be raising awareness of the Race for Good charity.



*Igor Widłakcontinues his ERC adventure in an M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally3, while ERC2 promises to be close fight for supremacy between new championship leaderJavier Pardo, plusVictor Cartier, in a self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit,Dmitry FeofanovandJoan Vinyes, Pardo’s Suzuki Motor Ibérica team-mate.



*Jean-Baptiste Franceschi(Renault Clio Rally4) will bid to defend his ERC3 title advantage from Peugeot 208 Rally4-driving rivalPep Bassas, the erstwhile leader. They will face opposition from local driversPedro Almeida– who is co-driven by Fafe resident Hugo Magalhães – andErnesto Cunha.Łukasz Lewandowski(Opel Corsa Rally4) andOla Jr Norewill also chase ERC3 points, as will championship rookieÇelik Çağlayanin a Toksport Renault Clio Rally5.



HOW TO FOLLOW?

On TV and online:

There will be live coverage, including from the ERC's camera in the sky, plus expert commentary and analysis from Chris Rawes and new team member Gianluca Natoloni, who is deputising for Julian Porter, on Facebook and YouTube of the following:



Start order selection: 18h00 CET -1, Friday October 1 on Facebook and YouTube



Pre-event press conference: 18h30 CET -1, Friday October 1 on Facebook and YouTube



SS2: Agra / Zebral 1 (11.25kms) from 10h30 CET -1, Saturday October 2 on Facebook and YouTube



SS6: Sra da Fafe / Anjos 2 (18.06kms) from 15h55 CET -1, Saturday October 2 on Facebook and YouTube



SS12: Lameirinha 1 (13.99 kms) from 11h05 CET -1, Sunday October 3 on Facebook and YouTube



SS16: Lameirinha 2 (13.99 kms) from 15h00 CET -1, Sunday October 3 on Facebook and YouTube



Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 23h30 CET, Saturday October 2 (check local listings for details)



Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Sunday October 3 (check local listings for details)



ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 21h30 CET, Tuesday October 5 (check local listings for details)



Videos, news update and live timing: Available at FIAERC.com



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available at



Social media:Follow the ERC onInstagram,Twitter



RALLY SERRAS DE FAFE E FELGUEIRASFIVE FACTS

1:Rallying is such a big deal in Fafe that the town houses its own museum celebrating the sport’s long-standing link to the region, the Museu do Rali.

2:And Lameirinha – complete with the iconic Pedra Sentada jump – is the stage that’s intrinsically linked to Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras and Portugal’s world championship counter.

3:As well as winning the Azores Rallye more times than any of his rivals, Fernando Peres holds the record for the most victories on what is now Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras with six wins. Bruno Magalhães and Carlos Bica are equal second on the list having both triumphed on three occasions.

4:Fafe isn’t just home to mainland Portugal’s round of the ERC, it’s also home to leading co-driver Hugo Magalhães, who received special recognition last October for his achievements in rallying and the ambassadorial role he performs for Fafe. He partners former ERC3 Junior regular Pedro Almeida.

5:Mário Castro was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R2T when the ERC visited Fafe last October for Rally Fafe Montelongo. The local resident will return to co-driving duty when Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place, linking up with Pedro Meireles for the national section of the event.



