With the start of round six of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship just days away, here are some Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras facts and figures.

ESSENTIALS:

What:2021 FIA European Rally Championship round 6 of 8*

When:October 1-3, 2021

Where:Fafe, Portugal

Stages:16

Stage distance:197.08 kilometres

Liaison distance:490.74 kilometres

Total distance:687.82 kilometres

Surface:Gravel

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):0 (new event for 2021)

*Also counting for:FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams. ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available



RECENT WINNERS:

2020:Armindo Araújo/Luís Ramalho (Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo)*

2019:Dani Sordo/Carlos del Barrio (Hyundai i20 R5)*

2018:Ricardo Moura/António Costa (Ford Fiesta R5)*

2017:Pedro Meireles/Mário Castro (Škoda Fabia R5)*

2016:José Pedro Fontes/Inês Ponte (Citroën DS3 R5)*

*Non-ERC event



RALLY SERRAS DE FAFE E FELGUEIRASFIVE FACTS:

1:Rallying is such a big deal in Fafe that the town houses its own museum celebrating the sport’s long-standing link to the region, the Museu do Rali.

2:And Lameirinha – complete with the iconic Pedra Sentada jump – is the stage that’s intrinsically linked to Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras and Portugal’s world championship counter.

3:As well as winning the Azores Rallye more times than any of his rivals, Fernando Peres holds the record for the most victories on what is now Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras with six wins. Bruno Magalhães and Carlos Bica are equal second on the list having both triumphed on three occasions.

4:Fafe isn’t just home to mainland Portugal’s round of the ERC, it’s also home to leading co-driver Hugo Magalhães, who received special recognition last October for his achievements in rallying and the ambassadorial role he performs for Fafe. He partners former ERC3 Junior regular Pedro Almeida.

5:Mário Castro was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R2T when the ERC visited Fafe last October for Rally Fafe Montelongo. The local resident will return to co-driving duty when Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place, linking up with Pedro Meireles for the national section of the event.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

