With the start of round six of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship just days away, here are some Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras facts and figures.
ESSENTIALS:
What:2021 FIA European Rally Championship round 6 of 8*
When:October 1-3, 2021
Where:Fafe, Portugal
Stages:16
Stage distance:197.08 kilometres
Liaison distance:490.74 kilometres
Total distance:687.82 kilometres
Surface:Gravel
ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):0 (new event for 2021)
*Also counting for:FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams. ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available
RECENT WINNERS:
2020:Armindo Araújo/Luís Ramalho (Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo)*
2019:Dani Sordo/Carlos del Barrio (Hyundai i20 R5)*
2018:Ricardo Moura/António Costa (Ford Fiesta R5)*
2017:Pedro Meireles/Mário Castro (Škoda Fabia R5)*
2016:José Pedro Fontes/Inês Ponte (Citroën DS3 R5)*
*Non-ERC event
RALLY SERRAS DE FAFE E FELGUEIRASFIVE FACTS:
1:Rallying is such a big deal in Fafe that the town houses its own museum celebrating the sport’s long-standing link to the region, the Museu do Rali.
2:And Lameirinha – complete with the iconic Pedra Sentada jump – is the stage that’s intrinsically linked to Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras and Portugal’s world championship counter.
3:As well as winning the Azores Rallye more times than any of his rivals, Fernando Peres holds the record for the most victories on what is now Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras with six wins. Bruno Magalhães and Carlos Bica are equal second on the list having both triumphed on three occasions.
4:Fafe isn’t just home to mainland Portugal’s round of the ERC, it’s also home to leading co-driver Hugo Magalhães, who received special recognition last October for his achievements in rallying and the ambassadorial role he performs for Fafe. He partners former ERC3 Junior regular Pedro Almeida.
5:Mário Castro was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R2T when the ERC visited Fafe last October for Rally Fafe Montelongo. The local resident will return to co-driving duty when Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place, linking up with Pedro Meireles for the national section of the event.
Photo:Hyundai Motorsport
