Fresh from his podium finish on the 55th Azores Rallye in a Hyundai i20 R5, Dani Sordo is getting set to continue his FIA European Rally Championship adventure with Team MRF Tyres on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras from October 1-3.

This is what the Spanish ace has had to say ahead of the Portuguese gravel event.



A rally you know well as a former winner but new to the ERC. What will it be like?“We have a good feeling. We had a big test for Team MRF Tyres. We tried a lot of things in the car and we have a lot of confidence. It is a rally I quite like so I am confident.”



How do you plan to build on that momentum from your second place in the Azores?

“Of course, in the last rally we had a better result than we expected. So now we have high expectations. We need to be clever and not make any mistakes to be able to capitalise on that result and carry it here for MRF Tyres.”



Can you explain how you gather data while aiming for a top result?

“Honestly, we are working a lot for the tyres, looking for information in every kilometre to take away. But we know we can aim for a good result so that is what we will do. To get both, is ideal.”



What are you particularly looking forward to on this event?“The roads are quite difficult in general. It can be difficult to find the right pace here. But all the people come for the jump [on the Lameirinha stage]. They are waiting for this. As a driver it is really good to jump there. I am waiting for this moment with Team MRF Tyres.”

ERC Flying to Fafe: Ford Fiesta Rally3 for ERC action in Portugal AN HOUR AGO

ERC Flying to Fafe: Campedelli’s childhood memories ahead of ERC outing 2 HOURS AGO