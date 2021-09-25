Joan Vinyes underlined his credentials as an FIA ERC2 category winner on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras with a charging comeback drive on the 55th Azores Rallye last weekend.

Andorran ace Vinyes was slowed on leg one by a mechanical issue but hit top form on leg two when his Suzuki Swift R4lly S was restored to full working order.



By setting the pace on five stages, Vinyes and co-driver Jordi Mercader topped the leg two order and scored five bonus points on their way to fourth place.



“It was a very difficult rally but the car was good in the end and we are happy,” Vinyes said afterwards.



Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place from October 1-3 using all-gravel stages in northern Portugal.

