Simone Campedelli and Dani Sordo will fly the flag for Team MRF Tyres in the FIA European Rally Championship on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras boosted a major title triumph for the Indian manufacturer.

On Kokkolan UA 60-v Ralli last weekend, former ERC1 Junior frontrunner Emil Lindholm secured the Finnish championship crown in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo equipped with MRF Tyres.



“Winning the Finnish championship has been one of many targets and to bring it home with MRF, a new tyre brand in the championship, makes it even a bit more special,” said Lindholm, who was co-driven by compatriot and former ERC competitor Reeta Hämäläinen.



Campedelli and Sordo will now look to build on that achievement on this weekend’s Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, round six of the 2021 ERC season, also boosted by Sordo’s second place finish on the previous ERC round, the 55th Azores Rallye.



Photo:Team MRF Tyres

