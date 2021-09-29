Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, round six of the FIA European Rally Championship, takes place from October 1-3 and there’s a host of live action in store.





Start order selection:18h00 CET -1, Friday October 1 onYouTube



Pre-event press conference:18h30 CET -1, Friday October 1 onYouTube



SS2:Agra / Zebral 1 (11.25kms) from 10h30 CET -1, Saturday October 2 onYouTube



SS6:Sra da Fafe / Anjos 2 (18.06kms) from 15h55 CET -1, Saturday October 2 onYouTube



SS12:Lameirinha 1 (13.99 kms) from 11h05 CET -1, Sunday October 3 onYouTube



SS16:Lameirinha 2 (13.99 kms) from 15h00 CET -1, Sunday October 3 onYouTube



Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 23h30 CET, Saturday October 2 (check local listings for details)



Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Sunday October 3 (check local listings for details)



ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 21h30 CET, Tuesday October 5 (check local listings for details)



ERC Rally Reviewprogramme distributed to broadcast partners around the world



Videos, news update and live timing:Available at



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available at



Social media:Follow the ERC onInstagram,Twitter



