Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, round six of the FIA European Rally Championship, takes place from October 1-3 and there’s a host of live action in store.

There will be live coverage, including from the ERC's camera in the sky, plus expert commentary and analysis from Chris Rawes and new team member Gianluca Natoloni, who is deputising for Julian Porter, on Facebook and YouTube of the following:18h00 CET -1, Friday October 1 on Facebook 18h30 CET -1, Friday October 1 on Facebook Agra / Zebral 1 (11.25kms) from 10h30 CET -1, Saturday October 2 on Facebook Sra da Fafe / Anjos 2 (18.06kms) from 15h55 CET -1, Saturday October 2 on Facebook Lameirinha 1 (13.99 kms) from 11h05 CET -1, Sunday October 3 on Facebook Lameirinha 2 (13.99 kms) from 15h00 CET -1, Sunday October 3 on Facebook Eurosport, 23h30 CET, Saturday October 2 (check local listings for details)Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Sunday October 3 (check local listings for details)Eurosport, 21h30 CET, Tuesday October 5 (check local listings for details)programme distributed to broadcast partners around the world