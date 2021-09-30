Several top Portuguese crews will be in action on round six of the FIA European Rally Championship, Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras.

Bruno Magalhães, a three-time winner in Fafe and the 2017 ERC runner-up, finished sixth to Sordo that year but went four better in 2020 when he took the runner-up spot behind Armindo Araújo (pictured), the six-time Portuguese champion.



Since his last ERC appearance in 2006, Araújo claimed back-to-back Production Car world titles and currently heads his national championship standings after five rounds. Magalhães, meanwhile, will have the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 from Team Hyundai Portugal at his disposal.



As well as Araújo and Magalhães, the Portuguese championship contingent includes Miguel Correia, plus former national champions José Pedro Fontes and Ricardo Teodósio.



Highly respected football coach and rallying fan André Villas-Boas will also fly the Portuguese flag in a Team Hyundai Portugal-entered i20 R5 for his first appearance on an ERC event. Villas-Boas will be raising awareness of the Race for Good charity.



Pedro Almeida – who is co-driven by Fafe resident Hugo Magalhães – and Ernesto Cunha will chase ERC3 success, while Paulo Neto will also be in action, albeit not registered for ERC points.



Photo:Facebook.com/ArmindoAraujoFanpage

