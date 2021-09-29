Umberto Scandola starts Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras for the first time on Friday determined to build on high season-high sixth place on the recent 55th Azores Rallye.

Driving a Pirelli-equipped Hyundai i20 R5 for Hyundai Rally Team Italia, Scandola will continue his partnership with Danilo Fappani, who continues to deputise injured regular co-driver Guido D’Amore.



“Racing here in Portugal among so many fans is a great satisfaction for the whole team and I can't wait to measure myself against the strong drivers we will find at the start,” Scandola said. “Like all the other ERC races, the Fafe is completely new for us and for this reason we will approach the tests very carefully, especially in the first passage, with the intention of gaining experience.”



Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place from October 1-3 and counts as round six of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season.

ERC Flying to Fafe: ERC facts and figures 9 HOURS AGO

ERC Guerra goes for it in ERC 19 HOURS AGO