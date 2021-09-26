Jean-Baptiste Franceschi starts Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras eight points in front of Pep Bassas in the FIA ERC3 title chase having taken over from the Spaniard as the championship’s Mr Hunted.

Bassas (Rallye Team Spain Peugeot 208 Rally4) reached the top of the ERC3 title summit following his class victory on Rally di Roma Capitale in July. But a crash on the 55th Azores Rallye earlier this month has left him trailing Frenchman Franceschi (Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4) heading to the sixth event of the 2021 season.



ClickHEREto view the ERC3 standings after five rounds.

ERC Flying to Fafe: ERC2 comeback pace means Vinyes will be a threat 13 HOURS AGO

ERC Flying to Fafe: How Pardo returned to the top in ERC2 19 HOURS AGO