The deciding leg of Rally Liepāja 2021 can be followed live throughout today (Saturday July 3).
Featuring six stages east of the host city over a competitive distance of 90.92 kilometres, the high-speed gravel action will bring round round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship to a conclusion.
SS7, Neste 1 (Paplaka), is up first from 09h00 local time and is live onFacebookandYouTube, while the event concludes with SS12, Liepāja 2 (Vecspils), from 15h25, with the action also live onFacebookandYouTube.
The podium finish is scheduled in Liepāja at 17h10. Saturday’s round up is due to be broadcast on Eurosport and Eurosport Player from 22h30 CET but check local listings for details.
ERC Radio, which is co-presented by Chris Rawes and Julian Porter, will be live throughout the day from 08h45 local time.
