Marczyk, the 2019 Polish champion, has no previous knowledge of any of the events on the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship schedule, meaning he’s at last on an equal footing with his fellow drivers.



“This is a new rally and this is good for us because every ERC rally is new for us and we haven’t got experience,” said the ORLEN Team talent. “Now we have an equal chance between the competitors.



“It’s hard to say what our aims are but we would like to be on the finish line and improve my driving on the Tarmac. We don’t know a lot about the rally but I hope we can use our potential and fight for the good positions in the ERC1 Junior category.”



Szymon Gospadarczyk co-drives Marczyk’s Sports Racing Technologies-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.