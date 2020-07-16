-

Ken Torn will bid to win the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship category on Rally di Roma Capitale for a second season running, despite insisting he’s by no means an expert on Tarmac.

The Italian event will mark what will be only Torn’s fifth start on a sealed-surface rally, his last coming on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last August.



“This rally is difficult for sure,” said the Estonian Autosport Junior Team-entered driver. “The first day is much different than second day. It’s tricky and the road condition changes a lot. I’ve not done a rally since Sweden in February and the last time I drove on Tarmac was on the Barum Rally, a very long time ago. Hopefully we can get one test because it’s only the fifth event of my career on Tarmac so it’s not easy.”



Torn’s fellow Estonian, Kauri Pannas, will co-drive their Pirelli-equipped, M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally4.



Rally di Roma Capitale is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.

ERC ERC3 contender Vogel on top form as she makes first start of 2020 4 HOURS AGO

The post For the fifth time of asking: Torn a contender for ERC3 Junior glory despite lack of Tarmac running appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entry list: 56 ERC competitors out of 87 crews, 42 Rally2 cars and all the 18 HOURS AGO