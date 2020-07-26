Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver Torn takes ERC3 and ERC3 Junior double in dramatic finale

-

Ken Torn scored a memorable ERC3 and ERC3 Junior victory double in his Estonian Autosport Junior Team-entered Ford Fiesta Rally4 following a thrilling battle with Pedro Antunes.

Driving a Peugeot 208 Rally4 on Pirelli tyres, Antunes snatched the lead from Torn with two stages remaining only to crash out on the final run.



That left Torn to take the win in his Pirelli-equipped car as Pep Bassas inherited second place for Rallye Team Spain, with Amaury Molle battling to the finish in a fine third as technical issues struck the Belgian’s older-specification 208 in the closing stages.



“All day it’s been intense, I drive all the time so hard and over the limit and it’s quite easy to do some mistakes," said Torn, last year's runner-up in Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior. "I’m sorry for Pedro but we are happy. I don’t know where is the gain on Tarmac because I don’t have so much experience but for sure it’s good confidence for my next rally because it’s been a long time with no driving and now we get back into the rhythm behind the wheel. When Pedro overtook me I didn’t really think anything, we just tried to do our best. We didn’t come here to push but we didn’t come here to go cruising so we did our maximum and we did great times.”



Italian Junior champion Marco Pollara finished fourth with Nikolai Landa and Rachele Somaschini fifth and sixth respectively. Pedro Almeida and Dennis Rådström restarted after retiring on Saturday and came home in seventh and eighth.



A brake issue caused Adam Westlund to crash out of fifth place on SS11. An electrical issue stopped William Creighton on SS10, while Miika Hokkanen went off the road on SS3 when a damaged steering rod failed. Sergio Cuesta retired with engine failure on SS6.

