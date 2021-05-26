Chris Ingram and co-driver Ross Whittock are podium finishers in the FIA World Rally Championship once again following their charging run to third place in the WRC3 category on Rally de Portugal last weekend.

The 2019 FIA European Rally Championship winners took a support category podium on Rally Turkey Marmaris in 2018. But while that result was impressive, their Portuguese achievement was remarkable given the fact they hadn’t competed on gravel at international level in more than 600 days.



Completing leg one 4.6s off the lead, Ingram underlined his pace and potential with two category stage wins on the final morning. He could have pushed for what would have been a breakthrough victory but his challenge was hampered by tyre strategy.



“We’ve made a great step forward again,” said the British driver. “Now we’ve shown that we’ve got the speed to win stages. My aim is to do that consistently over a whole rally and try to win. But we’ve learnt that the tyre strategy is critical on these long demanding world rallies.”



Ingram and Whittock will be back on World Rally Championship in Sardinia next week, while the 2021 ERC season is due to get underway on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

