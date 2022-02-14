Škoda’s future Fabia Rally2 challenger will have input from and FIA European Rally Championship event winner.

Kris Meeke confirmed last weekend that he’s “busy” testing the new-generation Fabia, which is expected to challenge for ERC success when it appears in competition.



Last August Škoda Motorsport revealed that a “prototype of the future Škoda Fabia in Rally2 version has already been tested on Tarmac and gravel roads in the Czech Republic, France and Spain”.



Škoda Motorsport’s announcement continued: “The all-new Škoda Fabia is coming onto the international market. As the road car makes the switch from generation three to four, the rally version follows suit.



Michal Hrabánek, Head of Škoda Motorsport, said: “The all-new Škoda Fabia for the Rally2 category has entered the development and testing stage. Our technicians can build on comprehensive know-how and expertise of the ongoing Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo project, which still is very successful worldwide.”



Last August Škoda Motorsport had already sold more than 400 units of the R5, Rally2 and Rally2 evo variants of the Fabia. It has yet to announce when the car will appear in competition for the first time.

