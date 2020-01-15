Nikolay Gryazin, the winner of the 2018 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, has been handed another career boost after Hyundai recognised his talent by signing him for its FIA World Rally Championship 2 attack.

Gryazin, the 22-year-old Russian sensation who progressed through the ERC ranks before stepping up to the world stage in 2019, will drive for Hyundai Motorsport N in 2020, competing in a Hyundaii20 R5 ’20alongside compatriot and long-term co-driver Yaroslav Fedorov.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for Yaroslav and me. It is great to feel their motivation and support,” said Gryazin, whose career to date has been overseen by Sports Racing Technologies. “Joining a manufacturer is another step in my career and I am convinced I will be able to move onto other levels with Hyundai Motorsport in the future.”



He continued: “I am fully committed to achieving the best results with the team. I admire what Hyundai has accomplished and all the hard work that led them to become champions. I am sure my team-mates will be able to teach me a lot of things. I would like to thank Hyundai Motorsport and Andrea Adamo for entrusting this program to me.”



Gryazin isn’t the first ERC graduate to receive Hyundai recognition: Jari Huttunen was recruited for the Korean make’s driver development scheme for the 2018 season after finishing runner-up in ERC3 Junior the previous year.



Did you know?All five official Hyundai drivers contesting Rallye Monte-Carlo later this month have ERC event experience. In addition to Gryazin, the quintet includes Sébastien Loeb, Thierry Neuville, Ott Tänak and Ole Christian Veiby, son of respected talented backer Erik Veiby.

The post Former ERC Junior champion Gryazin’s got talent… and he’s proved it to Hyundai! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.