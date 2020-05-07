Former ERC regular Pita takes road safety campaign online

-

Former FIA European Rally Championship regular Renato Pita is taking his Etapa Segura road safety awareness campaign online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

From July, Etapa Segura Online will become available with users getting to know more about the project and able to complete multiple exercises and knowledge tests.



According to Pita “we'll be using the platform to share stories from everyday life on the roads, answering questions and giving advice to children and their families about road safety.”



Pita has also vowed to get his Etapa Segura roadshow back in operation once it is safe and practical to do so.

