Former ERC1 Junior champion Gryazin takes Monte podium

Former ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin made a strong start to his career as a Hyundai Motorsport driver with third place in the FIA World Rally Championship 2 category on his first Rallye Monte-Carlo yesterday.

Gryazin won the ERC1 Junior title in 2018 driving for Sports Racing Technologies. He has since stepped up to the world championship with his potential rewarded by Hyundai for 2020.



“It was not an easy event with lots of muddy conditions, as well as ice, snow and slush,” said Russian Gryazin. “While it was tricky, we had a valuable experience getting to know the car. We didn’t push too much, as our objective was to finish the rally and to take some points away, which we achieved. We will try to improve at the next event.”



Drivers aiming to follow in Gryazin’s wheel tracks by graduating from the FIA European Rally Championship to the world stage will get their first opportunity to prove their talent on the ERC season-opening Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

