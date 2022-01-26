Grégoire Munster said “there is a lot of positive to take home” from Rallye Monte-Carlo where he placed fifth in WRC2 Open and third in WRC2 Junior.

Oliver Solberg’s rival for the FIA ERC1 Junior title in 2020 was competing on the FIA World Rally Championship opener in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 run by his father Bernard Munster’s BMA Autosport team.



Although his overall finishing position of 12th marked his best WRC result to date, he could have finished even higher up the order but for a damaged tyre in the closing stages.



“We’re a bit disappointed as we caught a puncture two stages from the finish while we were third of the WRC2 cars, but still, there is a lot of positive to take back home,” said Luxembourg driver. “We improved and refined the set-up of our new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 throughout the rally and managed to set interesting stage times. This wouldn’t have been possible without the faultless job of our gravel crew Stéphane Lhonnay and Loris Pascaud, the BMA mechanics and engineers, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, our loyal partners and, of course, the spectators cheering for us on the stages.”

