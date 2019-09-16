Former winners prepare to chase more Cyprus ERC glory

The last three winners of the Cyprus Rally will all be in action when the country’s FIA European Rally Championship counter takes place from 27-29 September.

Simos Galatariotis (pictured), who bagged a sensational victory by 0.6s in 2018, is contesting his home event where his opposition will include the five-time Cyprus Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah – who last triumphed in 2017 – and 2016 victor Alexey Lukyanuk, the defending ERC champion.



And to make the battle even more intriguing, all three will compete in different types of car with Galatariotis at the wheel of a ŠKODA Fabia R5, Al-Attiyah driving a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and Lukyanuk relying on Citroën C3 R5 power.



Photo:Cyprus Rally

