Anthony Fotia has shrugged off his lack of experience of international-level competition and the high-grip Rally Islas Canarias stages to head ERC3/ERC3 Junior in his Pirelli-equipped Renault Clio Rally4 run by CHL Sport Auto and co-driven by fellow Frenchman Arnaud Dunand.

After nine stages, Fotia heads ERC3/ERC3 Junior title chaser Jean-Baptiste Franceschi by a slender 0.9s with ERC3 Junior points leader Sami Pajari 4.2s behind Franceschi as the prospects of a thrilling finale gather momentum.



“The car has been fine all day and I have been very pleased with my performance for my first time here and my second time in ERC,” said Fotia.



Pep Bassas is fourth in ERC3 but 17.8s behind Pajari after brake and intercom issues and a loss of power held him back this morning. Jorge Cagiao is fifth with Martin László sixth, Paulo Soria is seventh and Nick Loof eighth.



Zósimo Hernández, from the nearby island of El Hierro, is ninth on his first ERC start in 20 years. Ekaterina Stratieva completes the top 10 on her first start in a Rally4 car.

