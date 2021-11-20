Fotia, who was making only his second start in the […]

Fotia, who was making only his second start in the ERC following his step-up from national level in a CHL Sport Auto Clio, started leg two 0.9s in front of Franceschi but came out on top despite being handed a 10-second time penalty for a jump start.



“It was amazing for us,” Frenchman Fotia said. “I pushed on most stages, the car was really good.”



Finn Sami Pajari finished second in his Ford Fiesta Rally4 to secure the runner-up spot in the ERC Junior standings behind Franceschi.



Pep Bassas was third to finish second to Franceschi in the final ERC3 title order as Jorge Cagio finished fifth.



Martin László found the set-up of his Peugeot 208 Rally4 more to his liking on leg two and placed sixth in ERC3 and fourth in ERC3 Junior ahead of Argentine category newcomer Paulo Soria and Germany’s Nick Loof.



Zósimo Hernández was ninth in ERC3 on his first start in the European championship for 20 years.



Ekaterina Stratieva retired the Opel Corsa Rally4 she was using in competition for the first time on SS13 following contact with a barrier.



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

Ad

ERC ERC Rally Islas Canarias leg two report: Lukyanuk lands dominant season-closing victory 21 MINUTES AGO

ERC Pardo clinches ERC2 title** with sixth win after late heartbreak for team-mate Vinyes 21 MINUTES AGO