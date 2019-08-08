Founding ERC Junior Pospisilik is R5 alive for Zlín

Tomáš Pospíšilík, one of the original FIA ERC Junior Championship intake from 2014, is returning to the category on his home event, Barum Czech Rally Zlín, only this time he’ll be at the wheel of an R5 car.

Pospíšilík, who made his ERC3 Junior debut on Rally Liepāja five years ago driving an R2-specification ŠKODA Fabia, is competing in the Czech firm’s R5 equivalent for what will be a rare start in 2019.



“I started on only a few races this year because I had two crashes, we had to repair the car and it cost a lot of money,” Pospíšilík explained. “This is my home race and to drive on it is like my dream. Last year we were on the 13th position. Now I want the top 10.”



Pospíšilík made three ERC3 Junior appearances in 2014. He’s pictured heading to P10 in class on Barum Czech Rally Zlín of that year.

