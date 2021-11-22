Ken Torn made it four wins from six starts in the FIA ERC Junior Championship with an unchallenged class victory on Rally Islas Canarias last weekend.

The Estonian graduated to ERC Junior for 2021 as the reigning ERC3 Junior champion and made full use of his prize drive in an M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally3 by taking the first ERC Junior title for Rally3 cars.



“It was a nice rally and we are here at the finish and the car is like new so it’s a good way to end the weekend,” said Torn, who is co-driven by compatriot Kauri Pannass. “We did a lot of pacenote changes but it was getting better and better and after we adjusted our pacenotes we could improve our pace on the first afternoon. There was some oil on the road after a few kilometes [on the penultimate stage] probably from the Suzuki [of Joan Vinyes] but luckily we are here.”

