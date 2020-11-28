After overcoming a further technical issue in the afternoon, Poloński managed to narrow the super-cautious Érdi Jr’s advantage to just 9.1s at the finish with Abarth Rally Cup title winner Andrea Mabellini taking third after brake issues hampered his efforts on leg one.



“We are very happy because it was not an easy job for us to do,” said Érdi Jr, who was partnered by champion co-driver Zoltán Csökö. “We try always to the maximum but in this race we were not on the maximum because we wanted to finish the race. But all year we make a good performance, we win all four races we did so this was 100 per cent and we are very happy.”



Dmitry Feofanov crashed out of third place within sight of the stage 15 finish. Zelindo Melgari was a non-starter after crashing his Alpine A110 RGT on leg one.



**Subject to confirmation of the final results