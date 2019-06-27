Four points in it as Nucita revs up to take on ERC Abarth rival Polonski in Poland

Andrea Nucita holds a four-point advantage over Dariusz Poloński in the battle to win the first Abarth Rally Cup to run as part of the FIA European Rally Championship.

While Nucita did the winning on the last event in Latvia, PZM 76th Rally Poland is Poloński’s home round of the exciting one-make series of the Abarth 124 rally.



But although Nucita is competing in Mikołajki for the first time, the Italian is determined to demonstrate the pace of the Abarth 124 rally. “I'm facing this race with the will of demonstrating the competitiveness of the Abarth 124 rally on gravel as well, especially on the fast roads, where it can compete with the all-wheel drive cars.”



Rallytechnology-run Poloński added: “After the first two races I think I understand how to drive the Abarth 124 rally and, in my country, I hope to achieve a good result, especially in the Abarth Rally Cup.”



Meanwhile, PZM 76th Rally Poland will mark Giovanni Bernacchini’s last event in his role as Abarth’s sporting head having achieved his objectives.



Luca Napolitano, Head of EMEA Fiat and Abarth Brands, said: "I want to thank Giovanni because he supported the development of our racing project with his international experience and achieved the goals we set at the beginning of the collaboration.”

