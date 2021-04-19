Adrien Fourmaux will step up to the FIA World Rally Championship’s headlining class on the Croatia Rally this week boosted by the experience he gained contesting last November’s ERC-counting Rally Islas Canarias.

Co-driven by Renaud Jamoul, Fourmaux won the FIA European Rally Championship event, which was held in mixed conditions, at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



For the Croatia Rally, Fourmaux and Jamoul switch to a Ford Fiesta World Rally Car run by the factory-supported M-Sport team from the United Kingdom.



Speaking ahead of the all-asphalt event in Zagreb, Frenchman Fourmaux said: “Everybody knows the level of the ERC is really high. It’s a good championship for the experience, you have different countries, you have Tarmac, gravel, different Tarmac, so it’s a very good championship for that.”



Looking back on his Rally Islas Canarias victory, Fourmaux said: “Canarias was really good for me, especially for my confidence because now I have won one rally in the general classification with all the same cars. It was really important for me to have this result. It helped me for the pressure for the next rally because we knew we won the last time and we had the pace. Okay it’s difficult to do this same result in each rally because every rally is different and this is why rally is difficult because you can be fast in Gran Canaria but then slower in the next rally. But for the mind winning helped me a lot.”

