Frenchman Fourmaux, who triumphed on last November’s FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Islas Canarias in a Michelin-equipped Ford Fiesta R5 MkII, has been confirmed as part of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in 2021.



Although he’ll embark on a third FIA World Rally Championship 2 campaign, the 25-year-old will also get selected events in a Ford Fiesta World Rally Car alongside co-driver Renaud Jamoul from Belgium.



Fourmaux, who was eligible for ERC1 Junior Championship points on his 2020 European outings, said: “It’s a new season with a new goal, but one with another fantastic opportunity for me. I want to thank Malcolm [Wilson], Rich [Millener] and the whole team for the opportunity and intend to make the most of all the experience I’m set to gain this year.”



“I’m looking forward to some outings with the World Rally Car – to experience competition at this level and better understand every element that goes into reaching the very top of the sport.”



The ERC is the recognised proving ground for young talents stepping up from national level aiming to compete on the world stage in the future.



Stepping up

Several other ERC event winners have secured World Rally Car drives since the 2004 championship restructuring. They include:



Bryan Bouffier

Craig Breen

Juho Hänninen

Esapekka Lappi

Kris Meeke

Andreas Mikkelsen

Thierry Neuville

Ott Tänak