Fourmaux on a mission as ERC Rally di Roma Capitale approaches

Adrien Fourmaux will be on a mission when he makes his FIA European Rally Championship debut on Rally di Roma Capitale next week.

Frenchman Fourmaux is entered for the all-asphalt event under the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team banner at the wheel of a Michelin-equipped Ford Fiesta MkII.



“This is a great opportunity for me to prove our pace,” said the 25-year-old World Rally Championship 2 ace. “I don’t know these stages, but I’ve always liked the challenge of experiencing a new rally for the first time. We showed good pace on asphalt at the start of the year and I think we are quite confident on this surface. The podium is our target, and I would be really happy if we were able to fight for the victory too.”



Fourmaux, who is co-driven by Belgian Renaud Jamoul, will be eligible for ERC1 Junior points.

