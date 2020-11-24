The French M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver, who is eligible for overall and ERC1 Junior points, is new to the all-asphalt event, but is confident of challenging for a podium finish in the Ford Fiesta R5 MkII he shares with Belgian co-driver Renaud Jamoul.



“I expect to be able to fight for a podium and if it’s a better result it will be a bonus,” said the 25-year-old former French Junior champion who has since become established as a frontrunner in the FIA World Rally Championship 2 category. “We are close to the end of the season so it’s important to go back with a strong result after this rally and to have the confidence before Monza in the world championship.”



Big fight expected on “racing circuit”-style stages

A total of 27 drivers are entered for the ERC section of Rally Islas Canarias in top-of-the-range Rally2 cars. It’s a prospect that excites Fourmaux, who unfortunately crashed out of July’s Rally di Roma Capitale, his European championship debut. “It will be the last event of the European Rally Championship season with an interesting entry list and I can expect a very big fight with a lot of drivers,” he said. “Looking at the stages [online] they look really nice, like a racing circuit in some parts and quite fast with very good grip. I am sure we will enjoy it a lot because there will be uphill and downhill sections and it will be quite interesting in the mountains.”



Fiestas to the four in ERC1

As well as Fourmaux’s Ford Fiesta R5 MkII, three more of M-Sport’s Rally2 challenger will be driven by ERC registered drivers on Rally Islas Canarias from November 26-28.



Czech promise Erik Cais, who like Fourmaux is a Rally Islas Canarias rookie, is a contender in ERC1 Junior and competes under the Yacco ACCR Team banner alongside Jindřiška Žáková.



Former Austrian champion Niki Mayr-Melnhof, whose DriftCompany Rally Team-entered Fiesta is co-driven by Poldi Welsersheimb, makes his second Rally Islas Canarias start fresh from equalling his previous best ERC result of fifth on Rally Hungary earlier this month.



Enrique Cruz, who has won a host of titles on the Canary Islands, tops the local championship standings having either won or finished second on the events he’s tackled so far this year in the Fiesta he shares with co-driver Yeray Mújica Eugenio.