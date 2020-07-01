Fourmaux tells ERC The Stage: I’ll be making my European championship debut with M-Sport in Rome

-

Adrien Fourmaux used his appearance on ERC The Stage tonight (Wednesday) to announce his participation on the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, Rally di Roma Capitale.

Frenchman Fourmax, 25, will pilot a Ford Fiesta R5 MKII on the asphalt event, which is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July using stages southeast of the Italian capital.



Further appearances in this year’s ERC are being considered, including next month’s Rally Liepāja, as part of M-Sport’s plans to showcase its latest-generation, Rally2-specification Fiesta in the highly competitive regional championship promoted by Eurosport Events and administered by the FIA.



“It will be my first time in this championship and it’s a great opportunity for me and to prove the car is good and we have the pace,” Fourmaux toldERC The Stage, the online talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship. “I don’t know the rally so it will be a big challenge but I like that. Last year I discovered the World Rally Championship and it will be the same in the ERC because I don’t know the stages, the rallies and the competitors.



“On Rallye Monte-Carlo this year we saw in some stage we are quite good with good pace so we are quite confident on Tarmac, especially in Roma, which I think is similar to [stages] in the south of France. We want to achieve a podium for sure, if I could fight for the victory then I will be really happy. We are considering some extra events in ERC, maybe Rally Liepāja, but let’s see what happens after Roma.”



Fourmaux’s inclusion on the ERC driver roster for the first time creates further intrigue and excitement following a raft of announcements during the build-up to the 2020 season, which is set to challenge competitors and thrill fans over a six-event schedule.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “It’s great to welcome yet another very talented driver to the ERC for 2020. We’ve followed Adrien’s impressive progress from afar and we have no doubt that he will prove his talent against a strong list of rivals. By entering the ERC, Adrien will benefit from the extensive media exposure and a competitor-focused experience on offer, plus a high level of professional organisation and promotion.”



After winning the French federation’s (FFSA) Rallye Jeunes talent-search scheme in 2016, Fourmaux won the French Junior title in 2018. The achievement earned him a drive on Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2019 where Fourmaux belied his lack of experience by finishing second in class in a sensational P10 overall. He’s fifth in this season’s World Rally Championship 2 category after making two appearances alongside Belgian co-driver Renaud Jamoul.



M-Sport will make further announcements about its Rally di Roma Capitale plans in due course.

