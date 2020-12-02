Changeable weather conditions and complicated tyre strategy made for a tough event with rain a constant menace as the 2020 ERC season reached an exciting climax.



Frenchman Fourmaux and Belgian co-driver Renaud Jamoul moved in front on the final morning and held on to win in their Michelin-equipped Ford Fiesta R5 MkII, a result that marked the first victory for the M-Spot-built car in the ERC.



“I’m really happy because it was a really tough weekend for all the drivers but we won and it’s a really good feeling for us,” said Fourmaux, who also topped the ERC1 Junior classification. “But it’s also good for the team and for Michelin. I think every driver made a mistake at some point here. We did a mistake in the second stage [on Sunday]. It was right at the end of the stage but we were okay and all the drivers went off in the same place. Otherwise, all was okay and it’s a great result for M-Sport. I hope they will be happy because they did a very good job. I can only say thanks to the team, all was perfect.”