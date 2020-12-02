Adrien Fourmaux said it was hard to avoid making mistakes after he won in the FIA European Rally Championship for the first time on Rally Islas Canarias last weekend.
Changeable weather conditions and complicated tyre strategy made for a tough event with rain a constant menace as the 2020 ERC season reached an exciting climax.
Frenchman Fourmaux and Belgian co-driver Renaud Jamoul moved in front on the final morning and held on to win in their Michelin-equipped Ford Fiesta R5 MkII, a result that marked the first victory for the M-Spot-built car in the ERC.
“I’m really happy because it was a really tough weekend for all the drivers but we won and it’s a really good feeling for us,” said Fourmaux, who also topped the ERC1 Junior classification. “But it’s also good for the team and for Michelin. I think every driver made a mistake at some point here. We did a mistake in the second stage [on Sunday]. It was right at the end of the stage but we were okay and all the drivers went off in the same place. Otherwise, all was okay and it’s a great result for M-Sport. I hope they will be happy because they did a very good job. I can only say thanks to the team, all was perfect.”
The post Fourmax: mistakes impossible to avoid on 2020 ERC finale appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.