FPAK Portugal Team ERC back up to full strength

FPAK Portugal Team ERC will be represented by its full quota of drivers on PZM 76th Rally Poland as Aloísio Monteiro returns to partner Pedro Antunes in the two-strong national federation-backed team.

Monteiro has missed the last two rallies, leaving Antunes to uphold Portuguese honour – and chase ERC Nations’ Cup points – albeit to good effect with impressive performances in the Pirelli-backed ERC3 Junior category.



FPAK Portugal Team ERC is one of seven teams competing in the FIA European Rally Championship with ASN support. The others are:



ACCR Czech Rally Team

ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team

Estonian Autosport Junior Team

Rally Team Spain

Sweden National Team



PZM 76th Rally Poland runs from 28-30 June.

