FPAK Portugal Team ERC’s Monteiro gets to grips with new Fabia

Aloísio Monteiro and co-driver Sancho Eiró finished 12th of the ERC1 contenders on Barum Czech Rally Zlín as they tried their new ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo for the first time.

The Racing Factory team responsible for Monteiro’s FIA European Rally Championship campaign took delivery of the new Czech machine the week before the sealed-surface event, leaving Monteiro playing catch-up as he adapted to the revamped car.



“Everything was new for us with the car,” said the FPAK Portugal Team ERC driver. “It was tricky with the road position, so we tried to be safe, tried to learn the car, which is a good car.”

