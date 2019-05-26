Franceschi loses sight of ERC3 Junior glory in Latvia

Jean-Baptiste Franceschi has dropped back in his fight with Ken Torn for FIA ERC3 Junior Championship victory on Rally Liepāja after driving through SS9 with the bonnet open on his Ford Fiesta R2T.

Torn and Franceschi, both driving latest-specification Fiestas, were closely-matched through most of Sunday morning with just 12 seconds separating them after SS8, prior to the Frenchman's issue.



"I'm stupid, I drove with opened bonnet the whole stage. I forgot to lock it before the stage," he said.



While the error demoted Franceschi to fourth position in class, all is not lost. He is just 1.1s behind third-placed Steve Røkland and 6.4s away from Sindre Furuseth in second.



Torn's advantage is now 27.6s with four stages remaining.

