M-Sport Fiesta Rally4 driver Sami Pajari leads ERC3/ERC3 Junior on Rally Liepāja following a 1m10s penalty for Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Renault Clio Rally4), who was quickest in class on two of the four stages.

Home hero Mārtiņš Sesks (Fiesta) was fastest on the day-closing Ramirent test and his second ahead of Ola Jr Nore (Clio) with Franceschi fourth, 1m09.1s behind Pajari.



German teenager Nick Loof is fifth followed by Estonian Kaspar Kasari, Belgium's Amaury Molle and Daniel Polášek from the Yacco ACCR Team.



Czech rookie Polášek dropped more than 25 minutes when he got beached on a slow corner on Friday's final stage and needed the help of spectators to get him back on the road.



Pep Bassas’s hopes of a strong ERC3 result in his Rallye Team Spain-entered Peugeot 208 Rally4 were undone by early tyre damage, while Łukasz Lewandowski battled back from rolling his Opel Corsa Rally4 on SS1.



Nikolai Landa crashed on SS2, while damaged suspension and a broken driveshaft meant Norbert Maior’s challenge ended on the same stage.



ERC3 Junior driver Martin László dropped out during Friday’s running. Newcomer Joosep Ralf Nõgene stopped with a gearbox issue after a broken ECU limited his pre-event running to one pass of the Free Practice stage on Thursday.

