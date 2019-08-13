Franceschi prepared for “crazy” times in ERC

Jean-Baptiste Franceschi will be “perfectly prepared” for his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut this week – once he’s completed two days of testing in readiness for the closing round of the 2019 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

Franceschi won on his debut in the Pirelli-supported category on the all-asphalt Rally Islas Canarias in May and is expected to be among the contenders for top spot in class in his Orsák Rally Sport Ford Fiesta R2T, despite his absence of event knowledge.



“It’s another new rally for me but I’ve always loved to follow this rally because of its particularity and atmosphere,” said the Frenchman. “To be honest, I don’t know anything about this rally except that this rally is crazy!



“Thanks to M-Sport, we will have two day of tests to be perfectly prepared for this event as much as we can. My goal in these tests is to find confidence on this very special and fast Tarmac. Then my main objective for this rally is to give everything I can to make a strong performance in front of a big army of 39 R2 cars. And to do a beautiful result for all the team of course.”

