Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas (Peugeot 208 Rally4) was almost one minute in front in FIA ERC3 when he crashed out on SS5 of the 55th Azores Rallye, handing the advantage to Jean-Baptiste Franceschi.

The Frenchman lost time in the morning due to intercom and clutch issues but was left to pick up the pieces in his Renault Clio Rally4, despite completing Grupo Marques with brake issues.



“It was a very difficult day with so many ups and downs,” said Franceschi. “Now we just have to stay focused and finish this rally after Bassas crashed.”



Franceschi’s Toksport WRT team-mate Ola Jr Nore was a non-starter in his identical Clio Rally4.

ERC Pardo primed for more ERC2 glory 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Sordo snatches overnight lead from home hero Moura as 4.5s cover ERC3 top 3 in Azores 3 HOURS AGO