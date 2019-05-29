Franceschi reveals what went wrong during Latvian ERC3 Junior glory bid

If rallying was about pace alone, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi would have been at least a worthy runner-up to winner Ken Torn in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship section of Rally Liepāja last weekend.

Instead a costly mistake before stage nine on the final morning ended the Ford Fiesta R2T driver’s hopes of a second consecutive victory in the Pirelli-supported category, as he explained.



“Before the start of stage nine it was raining a lot at the start of the stage and I wanted to change something in the car. But I forgot to close the bonnet. From the start the bonnet was open to the end and we did 18 kilometres like this.”



Despite the setback, Franceschi was still able to reflect on an impressive performance on his Rally Liepāja debut and his first event on gravel in the new-for-2019 Ford Fiesta R2T.



“We made a mistake and it’s like that,” said the Frenchman. “But I am very happy about my pace for the first time here. Stage by stage we tried to improve but we were always being careful and working hard with the pacenotes. To be in the fight with Ken Torn was incredible for me so I have to be happy with this.”

