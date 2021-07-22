Jean-Baptiste Franceschi is on a mission of discovery on Rally di Roma Capitale this week.

After winning FIA ERC3 and FIA ERC3 Junior on the all-gravel Rally Liepāja earlier this month, Franceschi is giving his Toksport-run, Pirell-equipped Renault Clio Rally4 its international debut on asphalt in Italy and can’t wait to get started.



“I’m happy to be back on Tarmac, especially in Italy, it’s the first time for me and I’m actually discovering the new Clio on Tarmac,” said the Frenchman. “The feeling is good and I hope we will find the right set-up for this rally to be in the fight with the other guys.



“I love Tarmac and I can’t wait to discover all the stages and for sure we will give everything to score the maximum of points this weekend.”

