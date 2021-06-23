Mathieu Franceschi had a “big smile” following his run to second place in ERC3 on his FIA European Rally Championship debut.
Stepping up to ERC level with a strong reputation from his outings in his native France, Franceschi was always going to be one to watch on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland alongside co-driver Lucie Baud.
But his podium placing in his PH Sport-run, MICHELIN-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 left a huge impression.
“Of course I have big smile,” he said afterwards. “I think there was maybe too much emotion this weekend, we discovered everything and gained a lot of experience. It was an incredible weekend, I just want to say thank you very much to Peugeot Sport.”
The post Francheschi's big smile after debut ERC3 podium appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
