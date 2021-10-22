Rally Hungary 2021 gets underway today with a busy schedule in store for the FIA European Rally Championship drivers and their teams.

Once this morning’s reconnaissance is completed, the focus switches to Free Practice from 12h30 local time followed by the Qualifying Stage from 14h45. Shakedown is next for non-priority crews from 15h30 before all crews assemble outside Nyíregyháza’s city hall for the ceremonial start from 18h00 local time ahead of SSS Rabócsiring getting underway at 19h03.

ERC Hungary for ERC: Ostberg’s Citroen ready to go! 9 HOURS AGO

ERC Hungary for ERC: Turan wants tough times for happy times 12 HOURS AGO